AUGUSTA – Lorraine J. Dufour, 79, of Eight Rod Road, died Jan. 17, 2021 at her home after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Augusta, on Oct. 19, 1941, the daughter of Jean Marie Arbour and Anita (Bernard) Arbour.

A devout Christian who loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, she faithfully served Him as an active member of St. Michael Parish at St. Augustine Church, and the American Association of Retired Persons.

Her love for her family and friends knew no bounds. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, embracing every moment with them. Her positive personality, kind heart, and ever-present smile was contagious to everyone she met, oftentimes warming the hearts of complete strangers. Rarely would she say goodbye without giving you one of her world-famous, soul-healing hugs. Put simply, to know her, was to love her.

The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy. Her hobbies included vegetable gardening, canning, playing in her flowers, decorating for the holidays, sewing, knitting, baking, feeding the birds and the never-ending battle with the squirrels. She loved spending time in her kitchen, creating delicious homemade meals, often daydreaming of operating her own restaurant one day. Her secret ingredient? A sprinkle of love.

In her earlier years, she enjoyed camping in the Maine woods and spending time at her son’s camp. Later in life, she became a bit more daring, joining her family for cherished adventures in Punta Cana, Quebec and Indiana.

She was employed by Dufour’s Welding, and was previously employed by Stiman Steel, Carlton Woolen Mills and Bates Manufacturing Co.

Our Mom and Memere was predeceased by her parents; by her husband, Albenie C. Dufour; a brother, Roger Arbour; and a great grandson, Brooks Joseph Dufour.

Surviving is a daughter, Michelle Chamberland and her husband Ryan of Winthrop, three sons, Donald Dufour and wife Donna, Paul Dufour and wife Rachael, all of Augusta, and Kenneth Dufour and wife Ginny of Vassalboro; one brother, Francois “Frank” Arbour of Augusta; 11 grandchildren, Courtney Lamensky, Mackenzie Dufour, Connor Dufour, Cameron Dufour, Alyssa Quintal; Jennifer Dennis, Jonathan Coull, Brookelynn Dufour, Jillian Taylor, Colin and Isabel Chamberland; seven great-grandchildren, Jake Dufour with another gift from God on the way, Wyatt and Mayzie Grace Quintal, Hayleigh, Raegan, Silas and Everett Dennis; a very special sister-in-law Kim Arbour; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thank you to the staff at MaineGeneral Medical Center emergency department, 3 West and MaineGeneral HomeCare and Hospice for the excellent care of our mom during this difficult time.

With Covid guidelines, family and friends may visit on Sunday, January 24th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

Due to Covid guidelines an invite only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Monday January 25th at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Augusta, ME.

Spring burial will be held at Holy Family Cemetery, Augusta, ME.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

St. Michaels Parish at

St. Augustine Church

