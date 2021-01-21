WATERVILLE – Millicent (McInnis) Cilley went to be with the Lord on Jan. 4, 2021. Millicent was born in Waterville on April 30, 1924, the daughter of Allan and Marcella (McCabe) McInnis. She was the fifth child out of nine.

Millicent married Edward (Ted) Cilley on Feb. 5, 1946. Edward was a Pearl Harbor survivor and the son of Harold and Mary (Morin) Cilley. Together they had three children, Steven, Michael, and Bryan, as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great- grandchildren. Ted and Millie were happily married for 70 years.

Millie graduated from Lawrence High School. She was a faithful Catholic her whole life. She was known for “wicked” sense of humor. She was making people laugh even into her nineties.

As the spouse of a career military man, she moved around the country, always able to find success. In California, she became a cosmetologist, eventually becoming an instructor and part owner of the beauty academy.

Millie’s biggest contribution to the world seemed to be the laughter she brought to all she encountered. I hope the Lord has a sense of humor!

The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation to the staff at Lakewood for the love and affection they showed to Millie during her stay.

Burial will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

Guest Book