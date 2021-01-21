CHARDON, Ohio – Warren Shutes Stottler, 87, of Chardon, Ohio passed away on Jan. 12, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pa. to Malcolm Warren Stottler and Estelle Shutes Stottler, and his birthday was always easy to remember: 11, 22, 33. Warren was the youngest of six children and the only boy. His sisters, Ruth Porter, Toni (Jane) Hawes, Lennie (Helen) Leaver, Kay (Katharine) Eklund, and Anne Grover doted on him as the baby in the family and provided great guidance as he grew up.

He graduated from Upper Darby High School, attended Lehigh University and served in the U.S. Army, 3rd Signal Battalion. He was interested in anything mechanical from a young age and applied his skills to cars, equipment and more than a few pranks that made good use of his knowledge of mechanics and electricity. He used those skills to land a job at the phone company, where he worked for over 35 years in a variety of technical roles.

In Philadelphia, he married his first wife, Alice Watjen Stottler, and their oldest son Gary was born. In 1960, they moved to Denver, Colo. where sons Wayne, Roy and Earl were born. The entire family loved spending time in the mountains, especially camping with relatives. Eventually, they wanted to move ‘back east’ and closer to his family in Pennsylvania and Alice’s family in Rhode Islnad. They relocated to a 200-acre farm in Cornville, Maine in 1968, where they raised organic food and four strong, smart boys, and often took long car trips to stay in touch with the world and visit with cousins and family.

In 1980 the family moved to Vassalboro, Maine; unfortunately, Alice became ill and passed away. Warren married Anne Marsh Stottler in 1983 and after building a home and raising Anne’s daughters, Jennifer and Amanda, they remained in Maine until his retirement in 1992. They moved to Ohio in 2001 to be closer to family there—first in Mantua, Ohio and then in Chardon, Ohio.

Warren never slowed in retirement. He worked for the Vassalboro Sanitary District (which he lovingly referred to as ‘The Sludge Club’). He reignited his love for barbershop quartet singing and helped restore old steam trains. He took great pride in the many home improvement and gardening projects that he and Anne did together, as well as supporting Anne in her creative pursuits and teaching. He worked part-time at Sedlak Furniture in Solon, Ohio, doing as much work interacting with staff and customers as actually maintaining the facility.

He was delighted by his extended family of nieces and nephews, and especially his 12 grandchildren: Gary and Shari (Waters) Stottler’s son’s Kevin and Brian; Wayne and Tracy (Ream) Stottler’s daughters Caroline and Jenna; Roy and Kirsty (McCarthy) Stottler’s children Maura and Neil; Roy and Kelly (Gipson) Stottler’s daughter Sydney Halle; Earl’s stepchildren Nichole and Stephen Daly; Jennifer (Maioulis) and Andy Brush’s daughter Emily (and her dog Lucy); and Amanda (Maioulis) and Brad Grady’s children Autumn and Alexander.

In the last years of his life, mobility issues and slow-onset dementia meant fewer projects, but he mostly maintained his signature curiosity and sense of humor. His love of puns never diminished, and among his favorites was: “Switching jobs at the phone company was an easy call to make”. To the end, he was, and always will be Warren – husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, counselor, technical consultant, humorist, gardener and inspiration.

No formal memorial is currently planned, but one could break out spontaneously any time in the future when family or friends are together. He had great love and shared it liberally. He also gratefully received love in return. Go forth and do the same.

Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, Ohio. Information and condonlences online at http://www.burrservice.com

If you feel moved to make a donation in his name,

please do so to:

Hospice of the

Western Reserve

34900 Chardon Rd. STE 105

Willoughby Hills, OH 44094

or: Geauga Dept. on Aging

12555 Ravenwood Dr.

Chardon, OH 44024

