SKOWHEGAN — As school administrators statewide await the upcoming reevaluation of county color designations, Maine School Administrative District 54’s superintendent told board members what to anticipate on how to proceed with sports.

If Somerset County were to remain ‘green’ under the Department of Education’s framework, Superintendent Jon Moody is likely to recommend that the district proceed with high school athletics by hosting practices.

Moody said at Thursday evening’s board of directors meeting that based on the metrics, he believes it likely that sports can continue. Additionally, he cited the recent change in sports under these designations.

On Wednesday, the Maine Principals’ Association gave the OK to schools located in ‘yellow’ counties to begin practicing immediately with games to follow.

Scheduling games with other schools, however, is still in question, though he predicts each situation will be handled on an individual basis.

“I’m willing to do practices,” Moody said. “It’s consistent with what we’d do in school. It doesn’t make sense not to practice, because we already have that level of interaction. Based on the metrics in Somerset County, I think we’re in good shape. I do think we’ve seen that sports can be done pretty safely. We’ve seen it with basketball but want to proceed cautiously. I think it would be irresponsible to just say, ‘let’s play’, and I think we should take it on a case-by-case basis.”

On Jan. 11, basketball practices began at Skowhegan Area Middle school, allowing students to practice within their cohorts. Under the original plan presented earlier this month, students would begin practicing alongside other cohorts as a group.

At a previous meeting, Moody said that in watching fall sports at the high school, he saw no significant transmission of COVID-19 within athletics in the district and far less transmission among sports teams than within school.

To date, there have been 20 cases of COVID-19 within the district; 10 among students and 10 among staff members. Since the beginning of the school year, 314 students and 94 staff members have had to quarantine after possible exposure to the virus. Additionally, there have been 10 positive cases outside of the school, meaning that students or staff who contracted the virus outside of school were never, at any point, in school while sick or contagious. There have also been two cases among students at Somerset Career and Technical Center. An updated spreadsheet with a breakdown of cases can be found on the district’s website.

“I think we’ve been as transparent as we can be,” Moody said.

When possible, Moody will identify if a case is among students or staff members in a specific building, but if disclosing that information makes the individual in question identifiable, he will not.

Students in prekindergarten through sixth grade are learning in-person five days a week, while grades seven through 12 are learning under a hybrid model. What’s different at the middle school compared to the high school is that students grades six through eight are learning in the same classroom every day with the exception of certain classes to minimize traffic throughout the hallways.

On Wednesday, Moody sent a letter to families notifying them of two instances of COVID-19 — one involving an individual at Bloomfield Elementary School and one at the Somerset Career and Technical Center.

“Because exposure occurred with individuals at multiple locations, several students and staff have been contacted this evening and asked to quarantine,” Moody wrote. “At this time there is no recommendation that we close a school or take additional actions beyond those described above.”

MSAD 54 serves the communities of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield or Skowhegan.

