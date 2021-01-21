UNION — Vose Library will welcome Sterlingtown Public House Owner Jillian Lary for its Jan. 27 Zoom with Vose Wednesdays at 6 p.m. event. Lary will share and demonstrate her recipe for a town-favorite menu item, chocolate torte.

Sterlingtown Public House was opened in 2019 by owners Lary and Brian Fickett, and features an extensive beer tap selection and upscale comfort food, including salads, handhelds and entrees. Sterlingtown Public House is located on the Common in Union, and is temporarily closed.

To reserve a spot at this online event, call the Library at 207-785-4733 or email [email protected] by 3 p.m. on or before Jan. 27. A personal invitation and a password to attend the program will be emailed.

For more information about the restaurant, visit sterlingtownpublichouse.com.

