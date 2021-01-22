HALLOWELL — A three-goal first period propelled the Kennebec River Hawks to a 5-2 victory over the Capital Region Hawks on Thursday night at Camden National Bank Ice Vault.
Chris Williams got things started for the Waterville/Winslow co-op, which recognized its seniors before the game. Justin Bolduc assisted on the goal. Brandon Mason then assisted on the next two goals, which were scored by Nate Newgard and Don Gurney.
The teams traded off two goals apiece in the second period. For Kennebec, Peter Sack scored from Jay Brock, then Brock tallied a goal of his own, unassisted.
Nick Keezer and Sandor Doczy-Bordi both scored for the Hawks, who are comprised of players from Maranacook, Winthrop, Spruce Mountain and Lawrence. Bennett Ross assisted on the first goal, Owen Foster had the helper on the second.
Thomas Thornton stopped 40 of 45 shots in goal for Capital Region, and Adam Sirois made 18 saves for Kennebec.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Forest Hills boys basketball buries Greenville
-
Community
Mid-Maine Chamber restaurants, eateries in need of support
-
Local & State
State reports 636 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: Kennebec pelts Capital Region 5-2
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Denmark suspends Dubai flights amid doubts over reliability of virus tests
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.