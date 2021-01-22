The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, Bureau of Parks and Lands’ Campground Reservations Call Center will open only for Sebago Lake State Park at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, according to its January 20201 Newsletter.

Online campground registration and information is available at campwithme.com.

Group camping reservations also will begin. Phone numbers are listed at maine.gov.

If Maine State Government is closed Feb. 1 (storm date: Feb. 2).

To make reservations for all 12 of the state park family camping sites, the center will open at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5 (storm date: Feb. 8).

For campground rates by location; campground maps and campsite photos; pets at campgrounds and in the parks; RVs and camper information; and reviews by Rubys on the Road, visit maine.gov.

For more information or to contact the call center by phone in Maine, call 800-332-1501; outside of Maine: 207-624-9950; TTY: Call Maine Relay 711, or email [email protected].

