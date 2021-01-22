SAINT PETER, Minn. — Emily Gerencer of Gardiner has been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.

Students were recognized who earned a 3.7 grade-point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester.

 

 

