JACKMAN — The Forest Hills Mathematics Team recently received the results of its second round in the East/West Conference (Class D) Math Meet competition.

Out of 35 participants for the Tigers, three scored in the Top 10 for the overall meet (all grades, all schools) and six scored within the Top 5 of their grade level.

Individual results for Meet #2 – Top 10: Carli Frigon, first place; Mason Desjardins, fourth place; and Parker Desjardins, 10th place.

Top 5 Freshmen: Carli Frigon, first place; and Denali Taylor, second place.

Top 5 Sophomores: Mason Desjardins, second place.

Top 5 Juniors: David Lessard, fourth place.

Top 5 Seniors: Parker Desjardins, second place; and Taylor Fountaine, fourth place.

