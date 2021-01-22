FAIRFIELD — Zach Nickerson scored 24 points to lead the Lawrence boys basketball team to a 61-55 victory over Skowhegan on Friday.
Dylan Coombs and Christian Larouche each added 10 points for the Bulldogs
Adam Savage and Levi Obert each scored 11 points for the RiverHawks. Collin LePage added 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WATERVILLE 54, MOUNT VIEW 44: Kalli Thompson scored 15 points and had 16 rebounds to lead the Purple Panthers to a win over the Mustangs in Waterville.
Mara Von Oesen and Keira Gilman each scored 12 points for Waterville. Lindsay Given had eight rebounds.
Hannah Coolen led Mount View with 14 points.
