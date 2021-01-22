Maine’s residential real estate market experienced a record-breaking year in 2020 despite economic hardships faced by many Mainers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 19,921 single-family homes changed hands last year, easily surpassing the 2019 total to become the largest volume ever recorded by the Maine Association of Realtors, which started keeping track of data in 1998.

“It was definitely impressive,” said Aaron Bolster of Allied Realty in Skowhegan and incoming president of the association. “The numbers are going to be hard to keep achieving because there’s just not the number of homes available. So there will come a time when the demand will be there but the supply is just short.”

The median sales price also reached a record high of $256,000, according to figures released Friday by Maine Listings, a subsidiary of the Maine Association of Realtors. That represents an increase of nearly 14 percent from last year. The median indicates half of the homes sold for more money during the year and half sold for less.

In December alone, sales rose 31.5 percent over the same month in 2019, and the statewide median price jumped more than 15 percent to $270,000.

Nationally, December sales climbed 22.8 percent over December of 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors, which pegged the median sales price at $314,300. In the Northeast, monthly sales rose 27.4 percent with the median price up to $362,100.

Bolster said low interest rates for mortgages, coupled with Maine’s rural geography and controlled handling of COVID-19 outbreaks relative to the rest of the country, made the state an attractive place to buy a home. He also noted the emergence of teleworking and the state’s abundant recreational opportunities.

“We expect 2021 to remain strong,” he said, “with buyers searching for their new home as a long-term financial investment and a quality-of-life investment.”

Bolster also noted that a flourishing housing market typically coincides with a period of low unemployment and job growth. That clearly has not been the case over the past 10 months, since the pandemic unleashed a wave of economic destruction and uncertainty, particularly among Maine’s hospitality and restaurant industry.

While some households are prospering, others continue to suffer.

“I think the first-time home buyers are struggling right now,” he said. “Multiple offers aren’t usually favorable to somebody trying to get into their first house.”

Colin Wagner of South Portland considers himself fortunate to be a homeowner after more than four years of renting. He closed on a three-bedroom house of 1,000 square feet on Christmas Eve to end an eight-month search that included four unsuccessful offers.

The property is in the same Thornton Heights neighborhood as that of his real estate agent, Alyssa Dumond of Keller Williams. Dumond’s barking beagles alerted her to an unfamiliar truck and she saw a For Sale sign being erected.

Within a few hours, Dumond and Wagner had presented a substantial offer that would expire that same evening, when the home was scheduled to be listed. After some haggling, they went under contract by 10 p.m.

“Which was the only way it could have worked out,” said Wagner, 30, a software engineer who had moved into his sister’s basement in Scarborough since the end of September, when his lease expired. “We made a hard and fast offer and they were motivated to sell.”

Dumond said her bonus is that Wagner now lives three houses away.

“He stuck with it for months,” she said, “always with a positive attitude … while we continued to look, never giving up hope that he’d be able to be a homeowner.”

