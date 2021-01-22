FARMINGTON – With a heavy heart, the Doughty family says goodbye to Dale Freeman Doughty, 83, who passed away unexpectedly and at peace in his sleep the early morning of Jan. 17, 2021. Dale was born July 16, 1937, in North Yarmouth, son of Forest Conrad and Dorothea McLeod Doughty.

Dale attended and graduated from the Greely Academy in 1959, playing baseball and basketball through most of his educational years. Dale was chosen for the All-Star Baseball team his junior and senior year at Greely as pitcher and short stop. Never missing an inning, Dale was elected to the CCC Hall of Fame. He claimed the most enjoyable time of his life was playing baseball; it was his passion.

Upon graduation, Dale continued his education through the University of Maine, Portland and the University of Maine, Orono obtaining his AA, BS, Master’s and Advanced Master’s Degree in Education and Administration. Although Dale’s last degree was obtained in 1973, he had been working in the educational field since 1960 teaching and coaching at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln, Maine. From 1960 through 1987, Dale was a teacher, a principal and a superintendent of schools in Sullivan, Winthrop and Farmington, Maine.

From 1987 through 2015, Dale moved to state government holding various positions from Director of public improvements to deputy commissioner of administration and financial services. In 1990, Dale became a partner in a private consulting firm on school construction projects.

Dale was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sharing hours of stories of trips and adventures with Clair Whitten and Cam Sargent. Dale enjoyed gardening and caring for his various fruit trees which played perfectly into his passion for wine making.

Dale was predeceased by his lifelong love and wife, Barbara King Doughty; his parents, Forest and Dorothea Doughty; and his grandson, Coleman Luce.

Dale is survived and will be deeply missed by, his sister, Sandra Doughty and husband Alwin Grover of North Yarmouth; his son, Dale Forest and wife Pamela Dubuc Doughty of Pittston and their children Brittney and Baylee Doughty; his son, Dana Louis and wife Daphne Ellis Doughty of Wilton and their children, Matthew, Timothy and Christopher Doughty; his daughter, Kathleen and husband Larry Cypher of Farmington.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a private memorial will be held later this summer. Daughter Kathleen will be making arrangements.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that if you wish, to donate to the conservation group Trout Unlimited at 1.800.834.2419

in honor of Dale Doughty

518 New Vineyard Road

Farmington, Maine 04938

Guest Book