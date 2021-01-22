BRUNSWICK – On Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 Donald C. Vigue, Jr., 71, of Brunswick, passed away of cancer at the Midcoast Hospital. He was born on April 8, 1949 at Mercy Hospital in Portland to Donald C. Vigue, Sr. and Shirley E. (Kempton) Vigue. He lived with a wonderful family (The Stultzs) in South Portland from the ages of 2 – 7. They treated him as one of their own. He graduated from Bristol High School, Bristol, Maine in 1967, as Class President, and then went on to graduate from UMO in 1972. Upon graduating, he started a career at CMP that lasted 37 years. He was a devoted employee that respected the company. He was a practical and even-tempered man, but also kind, caring and compassionate. His summers were spent in Pemaquid at “camp”. He loved the ocean and his boat, The Daisy K, and the nine winters that he stayed in St. Croix with his wife after retirement. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son and friend. Don was predeceased by his mother, father and stepfather, Leonard Osier; his half-sister, Judy; and his Shitzu, Tess. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 50 years, Barbara; two loving sons, Peter (Bonnie) of Chelsea and Seth (Katie) and Ava of Portland; a half–sister, Belinda (Chuck) of Cumberland; a half-brother, Ken of Kentucky; and his adored Shitzu, Tilly. A private spring graveside service will be held in New Harbor.Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.Those wishing to make a donation may do so to:Bristol Area LibraryP.O. Box 173New Harbor, ME04554-0173

Guest Book