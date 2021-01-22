MADISON – Robert D. Johnson, 74, of Madison passed away Dec. 29, 2020 peacefully with his wife and stepdaughter Christine Grover by his side. He was born June 3, 1946 to Joseph and Virginia (McFarland) Johnson. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked painting houses for many years. He loved cooking, hunting, and gardening. Robert was predeceased by his parents; brother Joey; and his daughter, Betty Johnson Bragdon. He is survived by his wife Rose Smith; stepdaughter Christine Grover, stepsons Kevin, Chris, and Scott, stepdaughter Pamela Kingsbury; his sister Peggy Johnson Peterson, brother John Timothy Johnson, and sisters Brenda Johnson Martel and Donna Johnson Morton; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

