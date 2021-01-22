Two people face assault and drug charges after they accosted a man driving a car bearing Vermont license plates on Friday, saying he should not be in the state, police said.

Officers were called to 656 Congress St. shortly after 12:20 p.m. for a report of an attack on a motorist. Police said two people yelled at a driver with Vermont plates before attacking him and damaging his car. Police say Nathaniel Glavin, 41, and Vanessa Lazaro, 22, tried to pull the man from his vehicle, but fled before officers arrived. Both are homeless, police said. The man was not seriously injured, police said.

Police said they found Lazaro a short distance away. Once in a police car, she tried to eat a bag that police say contained a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl. She was being treated at Maine Medical Center Friday evening and will be taken to jail when she is discharged, police said.

Glavin returned to the area a short time later. After he was taken into custody, someone told police that Glavin had hidden something in the bumper of a car. Officers found Xanax, Oxycodone, crack cocaine and $2800 in cash hidden there.

Lazaro is expected to be charged with felony drug trafficking, falsifying physical evidence, assault and criminal mischief. Glavin was charged with felony drug trafficking, and multiple drug possession charges, along with assault, criminal mischief, and falsifying physical evidence, police said, and was being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $10,000 bail.

