WINCHESTER, Va. — Two local students, Ashley Carrier of Madison and Kalina Keller of Knox, have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Shenandoah University.

At Shenandoah University, undergraduate students pursuing baccalaureate degree programs in any school or division are eligible to be named to the dean’s list.

To be considered, students must, for that semester, complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

filed under:
college news, knox maine, madison maine, school news

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles