WINCHESTER, Va. — Two local students, Ashley Carrier of Madison and Kalina Keller of Knox, have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Shenandoah University.

At Shenandoah University, undergraduate students pursuing baccalaureate degree programs in any school or division are eligible to be named to the dean’s list.

To be considered, students must, for that semester, complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: