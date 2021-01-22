Owen Riddle of Boy Scout Troop 428 in Pittsfield recently began a campaign to collect blankets to support patrons of his local food pantry. Owen lives in Sidney, according to a news release from Shelley Connelly, Kennebec Valley District Scouting Committee member.
The Messalonskee Middle School student’s initial goal was 30 blankets. Less than a month later he was able to deliver 120 blankets to the pantry. He is thankful to all who contributed to his project.
