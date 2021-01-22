Don and Irene Plourde of Sidney, nominated by John Fortier the 2019 Citizen Scouting Award recipient, are the 2020 recipients of the annual Central Maine Scouting Citizen Award, according to a news release from the Pine Tree Council’s Friends of Scouting.

The annual award is presented to and individual or individuals that exemplify the ideals of Scouting such as leadership in the community, citizenship, demonstrate values of the Scout Law, volunteerism and are supportive of the Scouting program. This event is combined with the Pine Tree Council’s Friends of Scouting events designed to engage those in the business and civic communities to hear the message of Scouting and the services provided by the local Scouts and annual appeal.

“It was my privilege to nominate and honor Don and Irene Plourde for their ongoing support of the ideals of scouting and the Pine Tree Council. I am convinced there is no better time and no better nonprofit organization to support than that of Scouting. It is through their efforts and guidance that our youthful citizens will learn the practical skills and leadership qualities needed to be the most capable leaders into the future,” said Fortier, according to the release.

Fortier went on to say, “It is my hope that all of the friends of Scouting ideals, the friends of Don and Irene along with my friends will be generous in their support of this fundraising appeal to support the Scouts. Despite the pandemic and not being able to celebrate Don and Irene at our annual dinner, I ask that when you see them in your daily travels that you will acknowledge and congratulate them for their support of scouting values.”

The event and annual appeal were unable to be held because of the pandemic, but the Scouts were still able to recognize the Plourdes for their contributions to the community and raise some funds for the Scouting program.

For any businesses or individuals that would like to make a financial contribution to Scouting, donations can be mailed to Pine Tree Council in care of Central Maine Event, 146 Plains Road, Raymond, ME 04071.

For more information on the local Boy Scout program, call the Pine Tree Council at 207-797-5252.

