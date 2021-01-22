JEFFERSON — After a year-long search, parishioners at St. Giles Episcopal Church Jefferson will meet their new rector in a Zoom service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, according to a news release from Tom Eichler.

Rev. Dana Stivers will join St. Giles after serving several parishes in Connecticut while simultaneously serving as the associate executive director and Chaplain of Incarnation Center, America’s oldest Episcopal camp and conference center. Most recently she has been assistant rector at St. James Episcopal Church in New London.

Stivers is a graduate of Falmouth High School and Mount Holyoke College, where her studies focused on Religion, Economics, and Asian Studies. She graduated from Yale Divinity School in 2014, and was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Connecticut in November 2018.

Among her notable accomplishments, she worked to establish Steward Outdoor School at Incarnation Center, an outdoor-oriented, semester-long boarding school program for middle schoolers. At the parishes she has served, Stivers has initiated adult education classes in addition to conducting regular liturgical services and preaching. Reaching out to the wider community, she has served as the chaplain to the Essex, Connecticut, fire department, and enjoys working with community gardens and food pantries.

All are welcome to join in the Jan. 24 St. Giles Zoom service, the first to be led by Stivers.

For a Zoom invitation, email Meegan Burbank at [email protected]. For further information, call John Atwood at 207-586-5557.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: