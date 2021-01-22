State health officials reported 636 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and four additional deaths.

Cases have surged back up toward the latter part of this week, continuing what has been a recent up-and-down pattern in Maine. After four consecutive days of new cases below 450 between Saturday and Tuesday, the last three days have seen cases rise above 625 each time.

The 7-day average for daily cases is now 528, up from 461 this time last month and 205 two months ago. New cases were reported Friday in every Maine county, led by Cumberland County with 203 and York County with 104.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah explained Thursday that the recent pattern is a function of when people are getting tested. More are going in for tests on Monday or Tuesday, which yields results on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He said more important than those fluctuations are the broader trends over seven or 14 days and right now the picture is not clear.

“There are signs on the horizon for example that because tsting has expanded, which had brought our positivity rate down, we are going to be better able to detect more cases. That’s a good thing,” he said. “I will say I remain concerned about the hospitalization numbers, particularly the increase of indivudals who are in the intensive care unit.”

Overall, there have now been 36,274 confirmed or probable cases and 540 deaths in Maine since the pandemic hit 10 months ago. The number of deaths has more than tripled since two months ago, just before Thanksgiving.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Friday morning, but as of Thursday there were 182 people hospitalized, including 54 in intesive care and 21 on a ventilator. Since the beginning, 1,309 individuals have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19.

The worrisome case trends continue as more and more Mainers are getting vaccinations, although the efforts have been hampered by limited supply. As of Thursday, 74,760 people had gotten at least one dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and 17,248 people had received both doses.

Next week’s shipment of vaccine doses to Maine is about 1,000 fewer than this week, even as hospitals and health organizations gear up to accelerate vaccinations of Mainers 70 and older.

Thursday was exactly one year after the first COVID-19 case was detected in the United States. Since then, there have been nearly 25 million cases and more than 400,000 people have died from the virus — the most of any country by far.

