Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
After he cut a hole through the top layer of ice, Robert Emerson, of Augusta Parks and Recreation, slides a sign onto the ice rink liner Wednesday in Mill Park. It’s the first time in several years that there will be a city public skating rink there. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Masked Mt. Blue boys basketball players celebrate a basket Friday, Jan. 15, against Skowhegan during a game in the Donald D. Finley gym at Skowhegan Area High School. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Waterville basketball team members from left, Lindsay Given, Kali Thompson, Abby Williams, Keira Gilman and Paige St. Pierre take the court against MCI on Tuesday in Pittsfield. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
With no spectators in attendance, the Winslow girls basketball team plays Erskine on Tuesday in South China. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
A Maine State Police trooper observes videographers from the driveway of the Blaine House on Sunday, Jan. 17, following publicity of a protest that didn’t materialize. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Evan DeMott, a member of the Messalonskee High School’s esports team, practices the game Rocket League at his home in Fairfield, on Thursday. DeMott and other team members are preparing for the start of the season. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Gregg Bernstein tosses a ball to his chocolate lab, Levi, in an otherwise empty Capitol park after threats of a protest didn’t materialize on Sunday, Jan. 17. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Dog Milly, a cockapoo, anticipates the catch as Patrick Higgins raised a 20-inch pickerel from the icy water while ice fishing Patrick’s dad Tim at a private pond near their home in Fairfield on Wednesday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Ryan Johnston of the Waterville Fire Department carries a vent saw toward a ladder as he leads a training exercise on roof ventilation Monday, Jan. 18, at the Oakland Fire Department. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
