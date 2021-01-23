The International Association of Fire Firefighters Local 5257 voted Saturday to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with Bath Iron Works.

The contract, with a duration of 4 1/2 years, is the first contract for BIW firefighters since they created their own local bargaining unit affiliated with IAFF.

BIW officials say the contract contains numerous improvements to wages and benefits over the life of the contract.

The local chapter of the IAFF represents members of BIW’s fire department, who provide emergency services to BIW personnel and safeguard the shipyard. The IAFF has 316,000 members in the United States and Canada.

