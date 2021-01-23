Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer a 20-hour Zoom facilitator training for their grieving children’s program, Hope’s Place, and adult bereavement program starting Monday, Feb. 22, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

The training will be held weeknights from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22, 24, March 1 and 3 and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 27 and March 6. This training can prepare participants to facilitate grieving children’s peer support groups through our Hope’s Place program as well as facilitate adult grief support groups such as widow/widowers, grieving parents, infant loss, adults grieving parents, survivors of suicide, six-week general loss, women’s and men’s groups.

There will be a $30 processing fee for materials.

For more information and to register, call Jillian Roy, bereavement coordinator, at 207-873-3615, ext. 19, or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: