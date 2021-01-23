AMES, Iowa — Talia Nicole Jorgensen of Augusta, a junior majoring in pre-athletic training, has been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Iowa State University.
Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
