AUGUSTA – It is with great sadness one of our beloved family members is no longer with us. Bernard was born August 2, 1950 at the Sister’s Hospital in Waterville. He passed away Jan. 19, 2021.

He was the son of the late Bernard and Yvonne Poulin of East Vassalboro, where he spent most of his time growing up. Bernard attended Hill Top school in Waterville. For the past 13 years he was a resident at the Oak Grove Nursing Center in Waterville. We are certain his presence will be missed.

Thank you to All of the Oak Grove Staff who made Bernard’s life a happy one. Thank you, Gilbert Lemieux, for bringing Bernard the sacrament of communion on Sunday’s.

Bernard had a love for cars and trucks, which his vast collection proved. He enjoyed riding his bike in Vassalboro and the surrounding towns. Bernard was well known in Vassalboro for riding his bike. He also enjoyed helping his late brother-in-law, Arthur Dutil, with odd jobs around the yard. He enjoyed talking with people and would never forget a face, name, or date of birth. Bernard had the gift of asking questions and his mind retained the answers like a steel trap. He was an amazing man who loved his family and friends.

Bernard was predeceased by his father Bernard A. Poulin, his mother Yvonne M. Poulin; his sister Bernadine A. Dutil and brother-in-law Arthur J. Dutil, his sister Rosalie C. Palow, his brother-in-law Harley P. Mairs, and nephew Michael J. Mairs.

Bernard is survived by his oldest sister, Vondell R. Mairs of Farmingdale, who fondly states, “I will Always Love You”; nieces Mary and husband Patrick, Yvonne, Angela, Crystal and husband Gil, and Regina and husband Bob, nephews Anthony (Tony) and wife Kelly, Steven and wife Sharon, and Peter and wife Charil; several great nieces and nephews; along with great, great nieces and nephews; plus many good friends, including Billy Pullen and his family.

Bernard has made his way back home and is riding his bike through the gates of Heaven!

There will be visitation at Veillieux Funeral Home in Waterville on Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St John the Baptist Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets for admission may be secured from Tony Dutil at the wake on Monday or by calling the Funeral Home at 872-7676.

A Service of Veilleux & Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, Maine 04901. (207)872-7676

Guest Book