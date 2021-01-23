DETROIT – David Joseph Poulin, 72, died Jan. 21, 2021 surrounded by his family at his residence.

He was born July 2, 1948 in Hartland, a son of Ernest and Edith (Garland) Poulin. He graduated from MCI and received an associate degree at SMVTI in 1968. David was a Navy Seabee in Quang tri, Vietnam and Gulfport, Miss. from 1968 to 1970.

He worked for the Safety Kleen Corporation and retired as a distributor for Interstate Batteries in 2016. He also owned Brackett Brook Auto Repair in Detroit and was a part owner of Poulin’s General Store in Detroit with Suzanne, Ernest and Edith Poulin.

David was a member of the South Portland and Detroit Planning Board, a member of the Detroit Budget Committee and a founding member of the Detroit Volunteer Fire Department, serving as firefighter, treasurer and assistant chief for over 20 years. He was also a state appointed fire warden and hunter safety instructor for the State of Maine. David was an original member of the Detroit Meeting House. He was a member of United Bikers of Maine and the Harley Owner’s Group. He was a past member of the Central Maine Chapter, Maine State Trappers Association, and the National Trappers Association.

David had a love for his family, dogs and horses. Hunting, trapping, fishing motorcycles and vehicles were his hobbies. When he retired fishing was a priority.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Twilda May (Ouellette) Shameklis; two daughters, Nichel of Belmont and Samantha of Plymouth, one son, Wayne May of Detroit; grandchildren, Suzanne and Kendra Hart, Josette (Condon) and husband Kyler Hammond, Jakob and Taytem Condon and Kaleb Charest; his sisters, Kathleen and husband Dan Burton of Felton, Del., Jennifer Welch of Dixmont, Susan and husband Ed Leighton of Ellsworth, brothers, James and wife Connie of Glenburn, Kevin and wife Kelly of Detroit, Royce and Sara of Newport.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Suzanne, who died in 1993; his brother Daniel in 1971, and brother Stephen in 2018.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at Crosby and Neal, 117 Main St., Newport. Covid guidelines will be in effect. Face covering and social distancing are required. Graveside committal services will be held in the spring at Detroit Village Cemetery.

Those who wish may leave written condolences at http://www.CrosbyNeal.com.

Memorial donations may be made to

Eastern Maine Medical Center Coronary Care Unit,

P.O. Box 404,

Bangor, ME 04402.

