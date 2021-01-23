AUGUSTA – Jeanette A. LaRochelle, 98, died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Maine Veterans Home, following a long illness. She was born in Augusta on April 3, 1922, a daughter of the late Freddie and Lumina (LeClair) Chaput.

Mrs. LaRochelle attended Augusta schools and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

She had been employed for over 20 years at Bates Mfg., Edwards Division and had previously worked for the VA Hospital at Togus.

Mrs. LaRochelle was predeceased by her husband, Wilfred J. LaRochelle and her sister, Muriel Giroux.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Lallemand of Augusta; a grandson, Michael Lallemand and his companion, April Capper of Whitefield; two great-grandchildren: Tyler Lallemand and his wife Leeann and Kiara Lallemand; a great-great granddaughter, Mariah Grace Lallemand as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no public visiting hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the spring in the old Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr., Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

