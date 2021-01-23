AUGUSTA – John S. Loiko, 88, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Providence, R.I., on Aug. 16, 1932, a son of the late John J. and Stella J. (Sweik) Loiko.

He was a graduate of Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Mr. Loiko was the owner/operator of Ft. Western Tire for many years.

He was a member of the Maine Harness Association, Augusta Elks Lodge, Maine Breeders Association and United States Trotting Association.

Mr. Loiko was predeceased by his wife, Norma E. (Gay) Loiko; a son, John J. Loiko and a brother, Richard Loiko.

He is survived by his children: Linda Loiko Pullen and her husband Wayne of Manchester, Edward Loiko and his wife Patricia of Longmeadow, Mass., Muffy Loiko Shockley and her husband Jeff of Augusta and Tony Loiko and his partner Peggy Cummings of Augusta; two brothers: Frank Loiko and his wife Jill of Belgrade and William “Skip” Loiko and his wife Patricia of Vassalboro; a brother-in-law, Skip Gay; six grandchildren: Alexis Chapman and her husband Jason, Gunther Loiko and his wife Elizabeth, Abigail Zaid and her husband Murt, Tressa Loiko and her fiancee Matthew Swan, Jamie Loiko, and Jacob Loiko and his wife Lauren; six great grandchildren: Barrett and Hadley Chapman, Zafar and Ilan Zaid, Trigg Loiko and Ruby Loiko and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at MaineGeneral Hospice, especially Jean Jennings and Deb Golden and Dad’s caregiver, Jackie Blaisdell, for the care and compassion they showed to Dad and the family during their time with them.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Manchester.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.

Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

