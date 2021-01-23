HALLOWELL – Kimberly L. Smith, 48, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. She was born in Augusta on July 28, 1972, the daughter of John J. and Diane (Trask) McLaughlin.

Kim graduated from Gardiner Area High School all the while raising two sons. She later took college courses that helped her pursue and spend her entire career in healthcare. To Kim, her work and the residents she cared for were #1 in her life. She was first employed as a Certified Residential Medication Aide at Gardiner Estates before they closed and worked at various other residential homes over the years.

Kim enjoyed crocheting and recently found a love for diamond art. She also took care of horses for many years and liked spur of the moment road trips where she would explore with no specific destination. Kim also loved to shop, but mostly spent her money on gifts for others. She was so generous with her heart that she was given the nickname “Momma Kim” by several that she looked at as her own. Kim did enjoy indulging in scratch tickets and had stupid luck with gambling; she usually left the casino with a lot more money than what she brought. And most recently during this past holiday season, Kim wrote an essay to a local radio station, that resulted in a family in need getting a special Christmas.

Kim was predeceased by father and a great nephew.

She will be dearly missed by her birth mother, Diane, of Randolph and her mother, Arlene McLaughlin, of Vassalboro; her two sons, John McLaughlin and wife Angela of Hallowell and Curtis Young of Pittston; her daughter, Tiffany Huff and significant other Adam Cunha of Wiscasset; her sisters Helen Waterhouse of Randolph and Jean Blanchard and significant other Jay Stockford of Augusta and Heather Huff and husband Charles Lawrence of Saginaw, Texas, brother William Huff Jr of Vassalboro; her two granddaughters, Abigail Hall of Hallowell and Addison Cunha of Wiscasset; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and their children.

Kim’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service at Maple Grove Annex in Randolph in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.familyfirstfh.com

﻿

Guest Book