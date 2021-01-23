PORTLAND – It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Margaret Havey announces her passing on Jan. 18, 2021.

Linda was born on June 11, 1945 in Waterville. She grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School where she was a four-year cheerleader and acquired many lifelong friends. Some of you from the Portland area may remember Linda’s beautiful face on the Famous Dave Astor show airing in the 1960’s where Linda was a weekend regular.

Linda’s love of sports continued throughout her life with her love of the Patriots and the Red Sox, as her cheerleading continued, watching them play on a regular basis.

Linda was a true Christian woman and worked many years as a CNA throughout the area, developing many friends along the way. Her deep love of family, friends, and animals was her strongest virtue, and for what she will be remembered most.

Linda is survived by her sister Susan Havey of Farmingdale, sister Jan Havey Burns and her husband Bruce Burns of Winthrop; her niece Shianne Wheeler Priest of Old Town, her nephew Joshua Wheeler of Wayne; her brother-in-law Skip Wheeler of Winthrop; her great-nephew Tyler Priest also of Old Town; her step-nephew Matt Burns of Winthrop, her step-niece Erin Burns Card of Gardiner, and all of their family members.

Linda was predeceased by her father Jack Havey, mother Geri Havey, and brother John Havey of Winthrop. Linda was also predeceased by her lifelong friend Sue Miller of Auburn, with whom she shared joyous times and memories.

Our family would like to say a very special thank you to Gilda and Linda’s other health care providers from the Portland Center for Assisted Living in Portland, Maine.

Due to current circumstances, Linda’s family will celebrate her life in private at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

