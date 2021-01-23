CLINTON – Thomas Monroe Hippert, 59, went to be with his father suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Thomas was born on July 2, 1961, in Verdun, France. He was the proud son of Bailey Hippert and Jean Johnson.

He attended school at Seventy First High School and finished in 1979. He worked as a paver for Steve Violette Paving and worked at various automotive shops as a mechanic. Tom was always willing to help those in need despite the fact that he himself did not have much.

He loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed drawing, tattooing, writing music, playing the guitar, shooting guns and fixing up cars. He was a proud father; one of his proudest moments was teaching his children how to ride their bikes; he tried to pass on many of his life’s interests to his children.

Tom was a kind and caring man that will be missed by many.

He was predeceased by his father, Bailey Hippert. Tom is survived by his mother, Jean Johnson; his children, Sonnie Hippert, Gage Hippert, Cole Hippert, and Summer Hippert; his brother, Mark Hippert, his sister, Patsy Morrison and her husband Lamont and their children, Chris Morrison, Michael Morrison, and Kara Locklear. He is also survived by his very close friends that were more like family, Bill and Tonya Douglass, and Jack Danforth; as well as many, many other friends.

A special thank you would like to be expressed to Bill and Tonya Douglass, Scott and Denise Towers, Jack Danforth, and Nicole Martin for all of their help in making Tom’s final arrangements.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Clinton Snowmobile Club beginning at 1 p.m. We welcome all who knew and loved Tom to join us. We are asking for everyone’s safety, that everyone wear a mask. Masks will be provided if you don’t have one.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Guest Book