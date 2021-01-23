JERUSALEM — Over a thousand protesters gathered in Jerusalem on Saturday for weekly demonstrations demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu step down over corruption charges, as smaller protests were staged at intersections and bridges across the country.
Netanyahu faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three cases involving billionaire associates and media moguls. He denies wrongdoing, but the protesters say he cannot run the country properly while under indictment.
The protests have taken place each week since last summer, primarily at a Jerusalem square near Netanyahu’s official residence, and continued despite lower turnout in the cold winter nights.
In March, Israel will hold its fourth national election in less than two years, and Netanyahu is facing further challenges from defectors within his Likud party.
The government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has also fueled the protests. With the country’s third lockdown still in place, Israel’s economy has been hit hard by virus restrictions amid surging infection rates.
By Saturday, more than 2.5 million of Israel’s 9 million population had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine amid Israel’s world-leading inoculation drive, which Netanyahu has placed at the center of his re-election campaign. However, this appears to have done little to restrain the protests.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
French president tells child sexual abuse victims: ‘We believe you’
-
Politics
In first days, Biden takes action as deep problems loom
-
Nation & World
Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1.05 billion jackpot
-
Nation & World
Protests against Israeli prime minister continue nationwide
-
Nation & World
Political tensions alter strategies in abortion debate
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.