ORONO — Students in the University of Maine’s outdoor leadership program have created a website umaine.edu/outdoorleadership that K-12 teachers can use to plan outdoor lessons and activities.

The site features videos, quizzes, slideshows and other resources produced by UMaine students on topics ranging from mountain biking and wilderness survival to outdoor ethics issues, such as planning trips that leave no trace, according to a news release from UMaine News.

The resources were developed in the Advanced Methods of Instructing Outdoor Activities course during the fall 2019 and 2020 semesters. Instructor Lauren Jacobs, UMaine lecturer of outdoor leadership, says the idea is for students in the outdoor leadership program to add to and build upon the resources in future years.

Launched in 2017, the outdoor leadership program is part of the UMaine College of Education and Human Development’s School of Kinesiology, Physical Education and Athletic Training.

