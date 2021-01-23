DRESDEN — A Woolwich woman walking on Middle Road was struck and killed by a Richmond motorist Friday evening.

Eva Russell-Edmonds, 40, was walking on the roadway on Middle Road in Dresden, about a quarter-mile from the Indian Road intersection, when she was struck and killed by a 2010 Honda CRV driven by Matthew Larochelle, 44, of Richmond, according to police. Larochelle was traveling northbound on middle Road, which is also Route 127.

Police said Larochelle was unable to see Russell-Edmonds walking. She was wearing dark-colored clothing, according to a news release from Lt. Brendan Kane of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Larochelle was not charged in the incident.

Kane said police are still investigating where in the road Russell-Edmonds was at the time of the incident.

Deputies were in the area already investigating a previous complaint that a pedestrian was in the road about 4 miles away from the crash site. Deputies checked the area but did not locate the reported pedestrian.

Sheriff’s office officials ask anyone who witnessed the event or saw a pedestrian on Middle Road on Friday between 3 and 5:15 p.m., or anyone who picked up a pedestrian in that area, to call the sheriff’s office at 882-7332 or email Kane at [email protected] Kane said it is unlikely a pedestrian would have covered the distance on foot between where the pedestrian was first reported and the crash site.

The accident was reported at 5:10 p.m.

Several posters on a Dresden Facebook page wrote Friday that they had passed a woman walking in the road and they had barely missed striking her. At least one said she reported it to police.

Kane said neither alcohol nor speed are believed to be factors in the incident. The incident remains under investigation and the collision will be reconstructed.

Middle Road was closed for about three hours following the incident, with traffic detoured to other routes by Dresden firefighters. Wiscasset EMS also responded to the incident and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the reconstruction of the crash.

