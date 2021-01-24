EUSTIS – A New Hampshire man died Thursday night after crashing his snowmobile, according to Mark Latti, communications director of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Latti said that Samuel P. Deptula, 32, of Londonderry, was driving north around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on a snowmobile on Trail 115 in Eustis with his brother, who was driving on his own snowmobile, when Deptula veered off the right side of the trail.

Deptula’s 2005 Yamaha Apex snowmobile struck several trees, causing him to be thrown from the snowmobile.

According to Latti, Deptula’s brother and another passing snowmobiler “attempted life-saving measures until the Eustis Fire Department and NorthStar EMS arrived but were unsuccessful.”

Deptula was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was later taken to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington.

Latti said that Deptula was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Latti.

