WATERVILLE – Charlotte May Bassett, 96 – Charlotte’s parents “came to take her Home”, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, after losing her long battle against cancer.

She was born at home, in South Portland, July 9, 1924, to her parents, Peter A.G. and Irene V. (Hall) Bruns. She was the second born of their five children. The youngest, sister Hazel Thomas, of Weeks Mills, is the only surviving sibling.

In 1936 Charlotte graduated from South Portland High School where among many other activities she was a trombone player in the marching band.

Charlotte was married, briefly, to Malcom McAllister, bearing one son, Leland R. McAllister. Leland preceded her in death Jan. 1, 2020, from undiagnosed sudden heart failure.

Her second, and life-long marriage was to John C. Bassett of Calais. Together they had two sons, Donald J. and Peter H. Bassett.

Charlotte loved life, family, dark chocolate, coffee, reading, people who enjoyed having fun, playing cards and games, (notorious for winning) sewing, crafts, gardening, and travel. She tolerated pets. She had a great love of nature, deeply loved family and embraced children, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandchildren.

Charlotte and John spent much of their married life traveling. His job took them from Maine to Pennsylvania, (five years), to Indiana, (10 years), and Puerto Rico (two years) before permanently returning to Maine. John died of cancer in 1986.

Charlotte lived for over 20 years thereafter at Cotton Mill Apartments in Hallowell, becoming the longest residing resident. She relished the many friends she made there as well as her panoramic views of the ever-changing Kennebec River flowing just outside.

A special thanks goes out to Patricia Bassett (Don’s wife) for her consistent love, care, and dedication through the years, and especially during this final period; Cindy McAllister, Leland’s widow, for all the sincere love and care she demonstrated before and after Leland’s passing; The Thomas family for their unwavering love and devotion; Maine Dartmouth Geriatrics. From the earliest stages, Dr. Isaiah Meyer remained compassionate, supportive, active and caring; Hospice of Androscoggin: Lisa Ewing’s and Michelle Tilton’s professional and personal attention and care were above and beyond our perceptions, bringing so much light into such a dark time; Woodlands Memory Care, Waterville where Carrie, Brandy and fellow staff provided exceptional care and comfort during her stay.

A graveside celebration of life is being planned for the spring at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

A graveside celebration of life is being planned for the spring at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Memorial donations in Charlotte’s memory can be made to

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice,

Attn. Development office,

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

﻿

