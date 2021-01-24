WINDSOR – Mary Follett, 83, passed away Jan. 22, 2021 at the Alzheimers Care Unit in Gardiner where she has resided for the last two years. She had lived in Windsor for the past 55 years. Mary was born July 30, 1937 in Portland, the daughter of James and Margaret Goodall Sr. She married George Follett Jan. 7, 1956.

Mary worked for the VA Center – Togus in the laundry and retired after 35 years of service.

Mary was a member of the Whitefield Lions’ Club in Coopers Mills for 30-plus years. She always enjoyed and was very proud of the work she did with this organization. She loved working for them at the Windsor Fair every year and she wanted to be there every day of the fair, she just loved it! She made wonderful friends through this organization. She also participated in the Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society, as she was a lung and liver cancer SURVIVER. She was always ready to support anything she could within her community.

Mom loved to knit mittens in her early days and crochet dish cloths later in life. The thing she liked best was spending time with her family and friends at camp on Clary Lake. She especially enjoyed the 4th of July celebration and her birthday spent at camp. She always looked forward to having a fish fry with fresh fish caught from the lake by Cracker and Steve York. She loved her daily trips to the post office and Hussey’s for coffee where she always entered the door with a smile and a loud “Howdeeee!”.

Mom had a personality that made people want to spend time with her. She had a smile that would light up the room.

She was predeceased by her husband, George; and her sisters, Rita Rowe and Maggie Goodall.

She is survived by her daughters, Nina Bergendoff and husband Gary from Bowdoinham and Patty Althenn and husband Rusty, who has been mom’s “son” since his teenage years, from South China; grandchildren, Greg Althenn and his partner Crystal from Vassalboro, Melissa Althenn and her fiance Lance from Augusta, Katie Mcpherson and husband Ethen from Bowdoinham, Beth Evangelista and husband Tomas from Florida and Kay Melba and husband John from South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Lilliane Herard, Patrick Willis, Hayley and Collin Melba, Savi and Lina Evangelista; brothers, Richard and James Goodall; as well as several nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.

Our family would like to extend our heartful thanks to all the staff at the Alzheimer’s Care Unit in Gardiner for all the love and care she received while living there. These are amazing caring people!

Adhering to strict CDC guidelines of no more than 50 people at a time, personal distancing and wearing of masks, there will be public visiting hours from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Route 32, Windsor.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: https://plummerfh.com/.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either:

Whitefield Lions Club,

52 Main St.,

Coopers Mills, ME, 04341, or

Alzheimers Care Unit Day Services Program,

154 Dresden Ave.,

Gardiner, ME, 04345.

