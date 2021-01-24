OCALA, Fla. – Richard Alan Carle, 67 entered eternal rest on Dec. 6, 2020, in his home of Ocala, Fla. Born in San Rafael, Calif. on Jan. 11, 1953 to the late Marie (Gaunce) Carle and Robert Alan Carle.

Richard is survived by his beloved partner, Lucyna Kwiatkowska; his three children, Jacqueline Leigh L’Heureux and her spouse Noah L’Heureux, Muriel Kathryn Carle, John David Carle; and four grandchildren, Vera Lane Carle-Ericson, Anya May Carle-Ericson, Ava Sophia L’Heureux, and Ezra Hunter L’Heureux.

Richard was a self-motivated scholar with an unwavering desire for knowledge. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Biochemistry at Elmira College, a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology at Bridgewater State University, and completed his doctorate in Public Policy at UMASS Boston.

Richard dedicated himself to his professional life and took great pride in serving the people of the state of Massachusetts for over 30 years with his knowledge and expertise. Richard served as a member of New Bedford’s Trauma Response Network and was a certified responder for the National Organization of Victim Assistance.

Richard was a lover of the great outdoors, his connection to nature was unrivaled. Growing up in Waterville he spent many of his early days on the ski slopes. He was a part of the Sugarloaf Mountain Ski Patrol, as well as an avid racer who went on to try out for the Olympics. Richard loved most sports and just about anything to do with spending time outdoors, he was a true Northeasterner. He spent much of his time with his cousins at his family’s camps, the Marston Camps in Oakland.

When Richard moved to Massachusetts he discovered a love for the self-punishment of home improvement. He spent much of his time “o?” repairing, rebuilding, and refinishing things around his home. This brought him joy and a great sense of accomplishment. He loved being on the water, specifically on his sailboat although he spent many more hours repairing and improving the boat than time spent at sea.

Richard will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who were lucky enough to have known him. To our dearest Dad, we know that this goodbye is only temporary. We trust that when it is our time to progress to the next plane, you will be waiting to greet us on the other side. Love eternally, Lei-Lei, Murpie and Pi-Pi.

A celebration in honor of the life of Richard Alan Carle will be announced at a later date.

