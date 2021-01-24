SOUTH CHINA – Richard R. Kane passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Richard was born in Worcester, Mass. on April 3, 1941, the son of George H. and Jeannette (Buron) Kane.

He attended schools in Worcester and graduated from Commerce High School in 1959. Richard dated Elizabeth in high school and they married in July of 1959. After high school, he went to work for Bianchie Tile Co. until 1981. Richard and Elizabeth raised four children. They bought a house in Shrewsbury, Mass. and lived there until 1981 before moving to Augusta later that year and building a home on Three Cornered Pond.

Richard went to work at Digital Equipment Corp. for 23 years, which later became S.C.I., and was still installing tile on the side. He was a very hard worker. He loved fixing up his houses, planting a garden and flowers. After the children were married, they sold their house and moved to China. He retired but then decided to go back to work for Lawsons Property Service Co. until 2016.

Richard and Elizabeth spent many summers at Pemaquid Point camp ground, having a seasonal site there. They met many friends there over the years. They loved going to the Pemaquid Light House every night just to listen to and watch the waves crashing over the rocks.

Richards’s greatest joy was their family gatherings and going to his grandchildren’s soccer and field hockey games, dance recitals and Boy Scout functions with his grandson. Richard looked forward to his fishing trips every fall with his Digital friends up to East Grand Lake. He also loved watching the Boston Bruins and NASCAR.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, George P. Kane; and his loving son, Richard R. Kane.

Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth F. (Smith) Kane of South China; his children, Candace E. Dieterich and her husband Kevin of Winthrop and their son James Lane of Monmouth; Sharon Kane of Manchester and her children Brianna LaChance of Mount Vernon and Tara Moulton of Augusta; Carolyn Allen of South China and her children Angelica of Vassalboro and Allyson of North Dakota and their father Glen Allen Jr. of Vassalboro; his sister, Patricia Laganelli of West Boylston, Mass., a brother, William Kane of Millbury, Mass., brother-in-law, Paul R. Smith and his wife Sandra of Gulf Port, Fla..; also many nieces and nephews. His son-in-law, Kevin Dieterich and Richard Coulombe were very close and special to Richard.

Graveside services will be held in St. Mary Cemetery, Manchester in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirtsfuneralhomes.com.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Waterville where memorial contributions may be made to

HealthReach Hospice

P.O. Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903 or to the

National Multiple Sclerosis Society, NE Division,

101A 1st Ave, Suite 6,

Waltham MA. 04251

in memory of Richard Kane Jr.

Guest Book