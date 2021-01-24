GOLF

Jessica Korda closed with a 5-under 66 and holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole Sunday to beat Danielle Kang in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Korda won for the sixth time on the LPGA Tour, but it was her first victory in nearly three years. She shot a career-best 60 on Saturday.

PGA: Si Woo Kim birdied two of the final three holes to finish an 8-under 64, coolly rallying past late-charging Patrick Cantlay to win The American Express in La Quinta, California, for his third PGA Tour victory.

The 25-year-old South Korean didn’t flinch when Cantlay shot a 61 and surged out of 13th place to the front while breaking the Stadium Course record by two strokes.

Playing six groups behind Cantlay, Kim comfortably birdied the par-5 16th to pull even, then buried a 19-foot birdie putt on the island green on the 17th.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Tyrrell Hatton shot a 6-under 66 to win the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship by four strokes after overnight leader Rory McIlroy faded with a 72 to drop into third.

SKIING

CROSS COUNTRY: Sophia Laukli of Yarmouth finished 33rd Saturday in her first World Cup race – a 15-kilometer skiathlon in Lahti, Finland.

The skiathlon is 7.5K using the classic technique and 7.5K freestyle. Laukli’s time of 41 minutes, 39.9 seconds was nearly four minutes behind winner Therese Johaug of Norway, but less than six seconds away from earning World Cup points with a top-30 finish. She was the third U.S. finisher behind only Jessie Diggins and Rosie Brennan, who are ranked first and second in the World Cup standings.

Laukli also raced Sunday, skiing the third leg for the U.S. 4x5K relay team that placed fifth.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Home favorite Lara Gut-Behrami mastered a tricky super-G in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Gut-Behrami now has 14 of her 28 career World Cup wins in super-G.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: For the second time in three days, Beat Feuz of Switzerland won a downhill on the Streif course in Kitzbuhel, Austria, beating France’s Johan Clarey by 0.17 seconds.

BASEBALL

MLB: All-Star closer Brad Hand agreed to a deal with the Washington Nationals, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

• The Yankees made a second offseason addition to their starting rotation, acquiring right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for four prospects.

SOCCER

ITALY: American Weston McKennie scored to help Juventus beat Bologna, 2-0

Juventus, the nine-time defending Serie A champion, moved within seven points of league leader AC Milan and has a match in hand.

ENGLAND: Bruno Fernandes bent in a free kick in the 78th minute to send Manchester United into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 victory at home against Liverpool, which was eliminated despite two goals by Mohamed Saleh.

INDOOR TRACK

WORLD RECORD: Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the world indoor shot put record at an American Track League meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Crouser’s mark of 74 feet, 10 inches on his first attempt eclipsed the record of 74-4 set by Randy Barnes on Jan. 20, 1989.

