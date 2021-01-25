GARDINER — In a letter to the district Sunday night, officials in Gardiner-based Maine State Administrative District 11 officials reported two positive cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent Pat Hopkins wrote that a student at Laura E. Richards Elementary School and a teacher at Gardiner Area High School had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive tests will not disrupt the learning schedule at the two schools, which will continue utilizing the hybrid-learning model under which they have been operating, according to Hopkins.

Despite the positive cases, Hopkins said the district is still planning to shift next week to more in-person learning, saying there is “no change in the return to ‘green.'”

As reported last week, Hopkins’ plan has special services and prekindergarten students returning Monday to four days of in-person learning. Kindergarten through second grade are scheduled to return to in-person learning March 1, and grades three through five March 15.

Students in grades six through 12 are scheduled to return in April, although the date has not been set.

Students in the fully remote cohort will not be affected by the change.

Close contacts of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been been identified and contacted, according to Hopkins. She cautioned there might be others in the district who have come into contact with the student and teacher who tested positive, and warned community members to monitor their health for possible symptoms.

In Readfield-based Regional School Unit 38, officials reported Sunday night a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Jay Charette said the staff member works at Maranacook Community High School. Students from the school will study remotely Monday and Tuesday.

“Please note that there are no student close contacts in this particular case,” Charette said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: