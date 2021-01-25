Two adult bodies were found during a welfare check in New Sharon on Monday, according to a release by the Maine State Police.

Maine State Police Troop C and the Franklin County Sherriff’s Deputy found one adult male and one adult female body when responding to a call for a welfare check on Harvey Road in New Sharon at 9:40 a.m. Monday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct post-mortem examinations on the bodies Tuesday and detectives from the Maine State Police’s Major Crimes unit will continue investigating the residence.

