Two adult bodies were found during a welfare check in New Sharon on Monday, according to a release by the Maine State Police.
Maine State Police Troop C and the Franklin County Sherriff’s Deputy found one adult male and one adult female body when responding to a call for a welfare check on Harvey Road in New Sharon at 9:40 a.m. Monday.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct post-mortem examinations on the bodies Tuesday and detectives from the Maine State Police’s Major Crimes unit will continue investigating the residence.
