BOSTON — Craig Smith scored with 11 seconds left in overtime, and the Boston Bruins recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night.
Brad Marchand had a short-handed goal and assisted on Nick Ritchie’s goal to help the Bruins earn their third straight victory. Boston has gone to overtime or a shootout in four of its first six games, winning three.
“It’s been a good start for us,” Ritchie said, noting that the 2020 Presidents’ Trophy winners were still without David Pastrnak, who led the NHL with 48 goals last season. “Having someone like Pasta back, your leading scorer, is going to help. People have stepped up in his absence and we’ll take it right now.”
Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots, giving up the first Pittsburgh goal when he injured himself dropping into a spread midway through the third period. Jason Zucker took advantage of the disarmed goalie to make it 2-1, then Kasperi Kapanen tied it with 3:16 to go.
The Penguins had two exceptional chances to win in overtime, but Evgeni Malkin’s breakaway early in the extra period went over Rask’s shoulder and off the crossbar; they had a three-on-none with about a minute left but didn’t get a shot off.
Instead, Smith converted on a give-and-go with David Krejci in front of the net.
“Some overtimes go like that,” Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They’re a wide-open team.”
Tristan Jarry stopped 33 shots for Pittsburgh, which had won four straight since starting the season 0-2.
NOTES: Marchand’s short-handed goal was the 28th of his career – the most in Bruins history. Rick Middleton is second, with 25.
Marchand said it’s nothing he can plan for.
“You can go all year without getting one chance, or you can get a couple in a couple games,” he said. “It’s about being opportunistic.”
The teams play again on Thursday night.
