Three local graduates were selected to receive the 2020 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation.

The three of the 21 students selected included Alec Daigle, a graduate of Maranacook Community High School in Readfield, who attends the University of New England College of Dental Medicine; Jenna Fongemie, a graduate of Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn, who attends the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine; and Benjamin Harwood, a graduate of Kents Hill School, who attends UNE.

Each of the students was awarded $2,500. To be considered for the annual Appleby Scholarship, a student must be a Maine resident, have completed their first year of dental school, and be currently enrolled in a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.

The MDA Charitable Foundation also provided $50,000 earlier in 2020 to the MDA to purchase personal protective equipment for dental offices in the state.

Daigle is the son of Mark and Diane Daigle of Manchester; Fongemie is the daughter of Jeffrey and Joline Fongemie of Augusta; and Harwood is the son of Gregory and Diane Harwood of Winthrop.

Incorporated in 1867, the association is a professional membership organization. The MDA works to support members in achieving excellence in dentistry and to be leaders in oral health in Maine.

