Three local graduates were selected to receive the 2020 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation.

Jenna Fongemic Photo courtesy of MDA

The three of the 21 students selected included Alec Daigle, a graduate of Maranacook Community High School in Readfield, who attends the University of New England College of Dental Medicine; Jenna Fongemie, a graduate of Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn, who attends the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine; and Benjamin Harwood, a graduate of Kents Hill School, who attends UNE.

Each of the students was awarded $2,500. To be considered for the annual Appleby Scholarship, a student must be a Maine resident, have completed their first year of dental school, and be currently enrolled in a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.

Benjamin Harwood Photo courtesy of MDA

The MDA Charitable Foundation also provided $50,000 earlier in 2020 to the MDA to purchase personal protective equipment for dental offices in the state.

Daigle is the son of Mark and Diane Daigle of Manchester; Fongemie is the daughter of Jeffrey and Joline Fongemie of Augusta; and Harwood is the son of Gregory and Diane Harwood of Winthrop.

Incorporated in 1867, the association is a professional membership organization. The MDA works to support members in achieving excellence in dentistry and to be leaders in oral health in Maine.

