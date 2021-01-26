SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Three local students have been recognized for the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Springfield College.

Springfield College has named Christa Carr of Pittsfield, with a primary major of athletic training; Lilyan Foster of Waterville, with a primary major of recreation management.; and Ryan Pellerin of Albion, with a primary major of sport management.

The criteria for selection to the dean’s list: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

