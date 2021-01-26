A federal judge has ordered the destruction of video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at a massage parlor in Florida in January 2019.

It’s been two years since the 79-year-old billionaire was among more than two dozen people secretly videotaped by police during a massage parlor prostitution sting in Palm Beach County. U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II on Friday ruled that the videos of Kraft and the others must be wiped from existence, because the Jupiter (Florida) police surveillance was deemed unlawful.

The unopposed order comes four months after Palm Beach County prosecutors grudgingly threw out two misdemeanor counts against Kraft, ending the high-profile case. County and state appeals courts last year sided with arguments by Kraft’s legal team that the cops improperly used so-called “sneak-and-peek” warrants to ensnare Kraft and the others, who visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa over a period of five days in January 2019.

The appellate court found the cops messed up by recording two women and two men who got legitimate massages, rather than training their lenses only on the men paying for sexual services.

With all of the videos deemed illegal, Kraft’s legal team had been pushing for them to be erased permanently.

WASHINGTON: Washington promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach Tuesday, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL.

She is the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay’s assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Coach Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

Rivera said King came to Washington eager for the opportunity and is deserving of the promotion.

“The sky is truly the limit for her,” Rivera said. “She got the chance to experience not only the in-season work that goes into being a full-time coach in this league but also the countless hours that are spent preparing in the offseason, as well.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle reserve offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was being held in jail on Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a residence in Kent, Washington.

Wheeler on Monday appeared in King County District Court, and bail was set at $400,000. He was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim and to surrender all weapons. Court records show Wheeler was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 1:19 a.m. Saturday.

Wheeler joined the Seahawks in October 2019 and played in five games this season.

