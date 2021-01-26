MADISON – Ronald A. Corson, 63, died on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pittsfield, after a courageous, hard battle with cancer.Ron was born on July 1, 1957, in Skowhegan, Maine, a son of the late Harold and Joyce (Chamberland) Corson. He attended Skowhegan High School and had worked as a mechanic, both at Solon Manufacturing and New Balance Shoe.Ron enjoyed riding around, camping, and fishing. He enjoyed going to different restaurants, drinking Allen’s coffee brandy, and dickering online. His favorite spot to camp was the South Inlet Campground up north. He was Kathy’s Big Bear and Betty’s Rock. He had a big heart, loved being with family, and was always there for those he loved.He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Steward and significant other Jason Young of Concord and Melissa Martin and husband Damien of Apache Junction, Ariz; two granddaughters: Morgan and Emma; siblings: Betty Horton and husband Peter of Madison, Debby Corson of Solon, and Cliff Corson of Skowhegan; the love of his life, Kathy Booth of Pittsfield and her family; special nephews, Jason Horton and Joshua Horton; and nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Danny Corson.The family wishes to give special thanks to Kathy (his sweetie-pie), Betty (his Bet Pearl), and Katie (his Angel from Plymouth, along with her two “chicken nuggets”) for the excellent care and love that they gave to Ron.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., June 26, 2021, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Route 43, in Madison.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit http://www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

Guest Book