NORWICH, Conn. – Barbara Whitten passed away peacefully Jan. 24, 2021 at home, attended by her husband George after 58 years of marriage. Barbara Joan Smythe was born March 26, 1940 to Elizabeth (Lewis) and Milford Smythe of Augusta on March 26, 1940.

She attended Cony High School in Augusta and then Farmington Regular (Teacher’s College) in Farmington where she met George Lawrence Whitten of Hallowell. They were married June 30, 1962, and spent a few years teaching elementary school in Maine and summering on Cape Cod before they relocated to Preston, and then Norwich, Conn.

Barbara taught elementary school at Preston Plains School until the birth of her first son in 1971. Her second son was born in 1972. She was a devoted mother and substitute teacher while her boys were young. Later she returned to work at the William Backus Hospital in the Medical Records Department until retirement.

Barbara was avid with knitting and crosspoint needlework and enjoyed days at the beach and visiting the coast throughout New England. She cared for all those who touched the lives of her friends and family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Timothy Smythe Whitten, Ph.D. of Deer Isle and Michael George Whitten of Ledyard, Conn.; her brother, Walter ‘Pete’ Smythe; her nephew Derek Smythe of Eugene, Ore. and niece Shannon Smythe Gorman of Windham.

As per her wishes, there will be no funeral service.

