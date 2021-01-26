WINTHROP – Beverly W. (Wheeler) Carrier passed away Jan. 22, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of Martha (Fontaine) Wheeler and Manchester Haynes Wheeler of Augusta.

She was predeceased by her brother, Manchester Haynes “Manch” Wheeler II and his wife Sandra, her sister, Hope Brown (Wheeler) and her husband Ernest, and her sister, Nancy Gerry (Wheeler).

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Louis Carrier Jr.; her children: Cynthia Gervais of Winthrop; Courtney Carrier of Malden, Mass.; Stacey Carrier Whitman of Winthrop; and Matthew Carrier and his wife Marcie of Shaker Heights, Ohio; her grandchildren: Michael and his wife Britt, Jillian, Brook, Sophie, Zoe, Gracie, Abreal, Thomas, Madelyn, Ethyn, Brailee and Gracen. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Wesley, Luke, Joel, and Reese; as well as nephews and nieces: Penny Read and her husband Dean, Jeff Wheeler and his wife Cindy, Manchester Haynes “Jay” Wheeler III and his wife Sharon, Stephanie Martin, William Culver and his wife Linda, Suzy Yecha and her husband Duane, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. She is also survived by her beloved puppy, Sadie.

Beverly graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and Bryant College of Business Administration in Rhode Island and worked for the State of Maine, as well as other jobs before dedicating her time to her family. She was a member of St. Michael’s Parish at St. Francis.

She loved art and crafts painting, tole painting, and cross stitching that she frequently shared with family and friends. She was an avid sports fan, with her primary passion being Winthrop Middle and High School sports, including basketball, football, soccer, baseball, ice hockey, as well as professional figure skating, golf and tennis, followed closely by the New England professional sports teams.

Beverly was proud of her rich family history as a descendant of John Howland from the Mayflower and her great grandfather, Josiah Manchester Haynes (Maine State Senate President, 1879, and Speaker of the House, 1882-1883).

The family would like to thank MaineGeneral HomeCare and Hospice, MaineGeneral Hospital, and their staff for the comfort and care that they afforded Beverly in the months and weeks prior to her death.

Private services will be held locally with a celebration of life being held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to St Jude’s Hospital

http://www.stjude.org

The Kennebec Valley Humane Society

http://www.pethavenlane.org,

or The American Diabetes Association

http://www.diabetes.org

