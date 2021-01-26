WALTHAM, Mass. – Cindy Sin never passed up with opportunity to see the beauty in nature, with flowers and gardens, for they are like family and friends…they bring color into the world! Cindy helped color her circles and world with magnificent gardens of her own and with her active membership in the Waltham Garden Club. Cindy also knew that prayer is the road to heaven, but faith opens the door. She died peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. She was 69 years old.Cynthia Ann Tracy was born on Oct. 18, 1951 in Lewiston, Maine, a daughter of the late William Henry Tracy and Melvina Amanda (Barber) Tracy. A graduate of Gardiner High School she then took several courses at the University of Southern Maine. She married Sonny W. Sin at her parents’ home on Oct. 2, 1977 and they have made Waltham their home for over 40 years. She worked for many years as a familiar and friendly face as a teller for Cambridge Savings Bank before retiring in 2013. She then did private duty home health care for patients and families suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.Cindy was an active member of Reservoir Church in Cambridge where she taught in its Sunday school program. She kept her hands busy with needles and yarn and was a talented knitter. She also took part in support groups through Al Anon. Loyal to her native Maine she loved time back by the coast on its beautiful beaches. She was also a music lover of many genres. In addition to her husband of 43 years, Sonny, she leaves their daughter, Hillary P. Nelson (and her husband Jack) of Lynnfield; her siblings, Deborah A. Sween (her husband Robert) of Punta Gorda, Fla., and William M. Tracy (his wife Patricia) of Hobe Sound, Fla.; in-laws, Rick W. Sin (his wife Vicky) of Wayland, Irene Sin of Quincy, and Kegina Sin of Pasadena, Calif.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Out of an abundance of love and caution for family and friends’ services for Cindy will be private. We invite you to participate in her services via this link on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.: https://my.gather.app/remember/cynthia-sinTo share a memory please visit http://www.JoyceFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers,memorials in her name may be made to:St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital atwww.stjude.org or:Reservoir Church,Cambridge atwww.reservoirchurch.org/about/giving/

